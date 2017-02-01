ITU adopts KT pilot 5G technology as the draft for international standards

5G technology is currently being reviewed by ITU member countries

Korean telecommunications operator KT said its pilot 5G technology has been adopted as the draft international standard by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

KT said the networking technology being adopted was introduced last March at ITU-T IMT2020 where the draft version went through five rounds of focus groups for approval. Since then, the technology has undergone revisions and improvements in order to reach its current form.

The technology is undergoing a six-month process in which the 193 member states of the ITU will each review the standards. The official and final announcement will take place in 2017, KT said.

“The independently developed 5G technology has been completed to international standards and has been able to take 5G leadership in the global market. Going forward we will make efforts to make the 5G technologies KT developed a successful international standard,” KT integration technology director Lee Dong-myun said.

According to Korean press reports, the five 5G-based services which were adopted by the ITU as a draft for international standardization are Sync View, 360-degree Live VR, Omni-View, Hologram Performance and Hologram Live.

Sync View broadcasts sports from the players’ point-of-view, allowing viewers to feel part of the action.

The 360-degree Live VR is a service based on live virtual reality technology and enables viewers to experience the game in a virtual reality environment.

Omni View is a live broadcast service of selected multi-objective views, which provides biometric data of players on the screen and allows viewers to choose particular broadcasts angles.

KT is also working on the development of on-stage holographic performances and is developing a video call technology using the 3-D holograms.

KT has been collaborating with vendors including ZTE and Ericsson for the development of 5G technology. The Asian telco currently offers LTE services using spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2.1 GHz bands, having initially launched LTE services in January 2012.

Korean government to allocate additional spectrum for 5G services next year

In related news, South Korea’s government announced plans to expand the bandwidth allocated to 5G mobile services during 2018, local press reported.

The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said it will share bandwidth in the 1.3GHz band between the country’s three mobile carriers, KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus.