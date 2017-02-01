Kagan: Trackdot verus Tile for tracking

So, you want to ensure you don’t lose your smartphone, luggage or briefcase? There are many new technologies that can help you keep an eye on your stuff. With all that, I have found there is no, one technology that can protect you. Each tracking device has different strengths and weaknesses. In fact, even when you use multiple devices, you are still not totally protected. However, you can keep your eye on your stuff, for the most part, and that’s better than nothing.

There are many competing devices. I will write about two of them. Trakdot and Tile. They are not the same. In fact, they are completely different. One is like a shotgun and the other like a bow and arrow, but you need both if you want to keep track of your stuff.

Trakdot

Trakdot uses a wireless network. It uses batteries and they suggest replacing them before each trip because they drain. There is an on and off switch, so make sure it’s on to get the device to work for you. Opening and closing the device is a bit awkward as well. Not as easy as it should be. Once your set it up, you can track where the Trakdot is on a smartphone or laptop map. The cost is around $40.

The good news is, you can follow it whether it is across the street or across the country. The bad news is it is not that accurate. It always tells me the Trakdot is a couple blocks away, when it is sitting right next to me.

Tile or TileApp

Tile does not use the wireless network. Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology on your smartphone or laptop. The battery cannot be replaced. It lasts roughly one year. Then you must replace the device. This device is always on. You can buy a Tile for roughly $25 each or $70 for four.

It is much more accurate, but the coverage area is smaller thanks to Bluetooth. They say the coverage area is up to about 100 feet. So, if your possessions are further than 100 feet, you lose the ability to track them. If they are within 100 feet, you can pretty much pinpoint them.

LugLoc, DynoTag Smart Recovery Tag

There are other similar devices and they all have different strengths and weaknesses. LugLoc, Smart Recovery Tag and many others. They all have different strengths and weaknesses. Look around and find the best one for your needs.

First, think about your needs. Why do you want one of these devices? When you have that clear in your mind, then start to look around and compare. The choice will be much clearer and easier that way.

Google Android and Apple iPhone map tracking

Apple iPhone and Google Android also are good devices to track where you parked your car. To use this feature, make sure your Bluetooth is on when you park your car. And keep it on while you are away from it, if you want help getting back to it.

These smartphones have great built-in technology that use the wireless networks and Bluetooth, but unless you have two smartphones and want to leave one on, and in your luggage, they won’t help you track your bags.

Tracking your luggage and bags is different. However, don’t expect any one device to fit all your needs. They don’t. There should be one device that tracks both wirelessly and using Bluetooth to give you accuracy whether the bag is near or far. Today, you still have to use separate devices to accomplish everything you want to.

So, as you can see, while each has different strengths and weaknesses, if you use more than one, you can do a pretty good job of keeping track of all your stuff. That’s if the batteries are alive, and the device is on. That’s good whether you are traveling, at a meeting, or just at your neighborhood Starbucks writing a column. Just saying.