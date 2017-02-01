AT&T to buy FiberTower for millimeter wave

AT&T said it has agreed to purchase FiberTower and its millimeter wave spectrum rights for an undisclosed amount. FiberTower owns licenses in the 24GHz and 39GHz bands, and provides wireless services to carriers, enterprises and government entities. Carriers typically use FiberTower’s services for wireless backhaul.

The FiberTower acquisition will help AT&T realize its vision for 5G and centralized radio access networks, the carrier said. In urban areas, AT&T plans to deploy remote radio heads linked to central baseband processing units. These links can be accomplished with fiber when it is available, but installing new fiber for every C-RAN deployment would be expensive and often impractical because of zoning and permitting issues.

FiberTower says its 24GHz and 39GHz spectrum can provide more than 200 high capacity links per square kilometer, and the company has been actively marketing this solution to carriers. The company holds licenses in most states and in several major metropolitan areas, including Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore and Detroit.

“According to AllNet Insights, FiberTower owns 8.4 billion MHZ POPs (8.1 billion 39GHz and 374MM 24GHz),” Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche wrote in a research note. “We would expect these details to come out in future FCC filings.”

FiberTower almost lost its spectrum licenses several years ago when the Federal Communications Commission cancelled its licenses because it had failed to build infrastructure to deploy that spectrum. At the eleventh hour, the company demonstrated that it had built out some of its spectrum and avoided the loss of its licenses.

Millimeter wave spectrum is expected to play an important role in 5G once the standard is defined. AT&T and Ericsson have already demonstrated a millimeter wave system capable of delivering 1 gigabit of wireless data per second.

Verizon Communications has also acquired access to 28GHz and 39GHz spectrum licenses through its purchase of XO Communications. The carrier secured the right to lease XO’s licenses with an option to buy them next year.

