Kagan: President Trump gives Twitter a boost

We’ve all been following growth of social media in recent years. Twitter has remained important, but has not grown like Facebook and LinkedIn. I have said all along, they need to find that one important distinction–the Twitter edge. Now I get the strong feeling Twitter is about to be saved by, believe it or not, President Donald Trump. Can you imagine that!

We all know Twitter. We all use Twitter. However, Twitter has not attracted the same kind of growth as social network competitors. They have been through a rough few years with their growth seemingly stalled. Twitter is still important and still used, but just had no cache. Nothing exciting. Not until now that is.

Twitter reinvigorated by Trump

Suddenly Trump is putting the pizazz back in Twitter. Who knows for sure what will happen over the next several years. Other social networks will change and add exciting new services and features. New social networks will also pop up and capture the imagination just like they always have.

However, something is happening at Twitter and their success can’t be attributed to anything new they are doing. No, Twitter is still just Twitter, but suddenly it’s on every newscast from coast to coast, every day of the year. Suddenly everyone is talking about Twitter.

That’s better than all the advertising, marketing and PR a company could buy. President Trump using Twitter to communicate directly with Americans will be the best marketing campaign they could have ever come up with and it was just dropped in their lap.

Twitter executives can use President Trump to grow

What will Twitter do with this enormous opportunity? If Twitter executives are smart, they will capitalize on this. This can reinvigorate Twitter and let them capture more users and show strong market share growth. Twitter can become an indispensable source.

If they make the right moves, I think Twitter could quite possibly see growth on the fast-track for at least the next four to eight years. They could become the most important social network out there. They could reinvent the entire social networking space, or at least carve out their important niche going forward.

It will be very interesting to see how President Trump continues to use Twitter going forward. It will also be interesting to see how it reinvigorates their growth track. This could be the beginning of a new growth wave for the company. We’ll see.