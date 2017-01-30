Makers of wireless infrastructure are often careful about naming the semiconductor companies that supply their chipsets, creating a tension between chip vendors who want to promote their customer wins and manufacturers who want to maintain a competitive advantage by disclosing as little as possible. However, several deals have been publicly announced in the small cell space.

Indoor solutions from SpiderCloud Wireless, which are gaining tremendous traction with Verizon, have traditionally used Broadcom’s integrated baseband processors. However, Broadcom has significantly reduced its commitment to the small cell chip market since becoming part of Avago (the combined company is called Broadcom Ltd.). SpiderCloud turned to Qualcomm for LTE small cells that will support licensed and unlicensed spectrum bands.

Alcatel-Lucent was a small cell market leader and now that business is part of Nokia, following Nokia’s $16.5 billion purchase of Alcatel-Lucent. Qualcomm is the company’s primary small cell chipset supplier.

Qualcomm is the chipset supplier for the femtocell developed by Nokia for T-Mobile’s U.S. network. Qualcomm has also supplied chips for the S1000, the solution from CommScope’s Airvana that Sprint is using for some in-building deployments. Airspan, the vendor that has worked with SoftBank and is thought to be supplying many of the outdoor small cells for Sprint’s current network densification effort, is also a Qualcomm customer.

Intel is a relative newcomer to this market. The chip giant purchased Mindspeed, which owned the intellectual property of Picochip. Picochip was a supplier to ip.access, a company which started with a focus on the indoor market but is now exploring outdoor solutions as well.

Freescale, which is now part of NXP Semiconductor, has at least two major small cell customers: ZTE and CommScope’s Airvana OneCell. But Freescale’s small cell chip business is likely to be absorbed by rival Qualcomm within the coming months, since Qualcomm is set to buy NXP.

Image source: NXP Semiconductor

