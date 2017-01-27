Quintillion deploys Ciena platform for subsea fiber optic system

The first phase of the fiber project is starting in Alaska.

Alaska-based Quintillion announced it is currently deploying Ciena’s 8700 Packetwave Platform to support the first phase of its 15,000-kilometer intercontinental subsea fiber system.

The first phase of Quintillion’s network is set to be deployed in Alaska connecting Nome and Prudhoe Bay, with branches into four rural coastal communities: Barrow, Point Hope, Wainwright and Kotzebue. Additionally, construction is underway for a new terrestrial fiber system between Prudhoe Bay and Fairbanks designed to provide a fiber link between the continental United States and the Arctic.

The Alaska portion of the Quintillion Subsea Cable System is the first phase of a planned multiphase international subsea cable system that when complete will connect Europe to Asia. Quintillion said this system, which is set to be in service this year, will reduce the cost of connectivity and provide improved access to health care, commercial and educational applications.

Quintillion is also utilizing Ciena’s PinPoint Advanced Fiber Analytics and SLA Portal, which are designed to use the data captured by Ciena’s unified management software that is said to provide network monitoring to improve network reliability and add protection and quality assurance for end users.

“Quintillion’s system will bring improved connectivity to underserved areas in Alaska, with plans to provide a vital alternate route for low-latency connectivity to and from the United States when subsequent phases are complete,” said Matt Peterson, VP of network management at Quintillion.

Phase two of the deployment is scheduled to link Alaska with Japan, while phase three will connect Alaska with Canada and the U.K.