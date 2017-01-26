Orange, Ericsson trial 5G technology in France

5G trial reached peak rates of more than 10 Gbps.

French telecommunications provider Orange and Ericsson said they hit peak rates of more than 10 gigabits per second as part of a trial in France using components of “5G” network technology.

The trial was part of a partnership between the two companies, which was announced in October 2016. This partnership is said to focus on enabling 5G technology building blocks, proof of concepts, and pilots across Europe.

The collaboration also covers network evolution, including energy and cost efficiencies, and use of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization technologies. The French telco said it aims to focus on multigigabit networks across suburban and rural environments, as well as internet of things-focused networks and large mobile coverage solutions.

“The significant increase in throughputs, including on the move, is one of the promises of 5G,” explained Alain Maloberti, SVP at Orange Lab Networks. “These ever-increasing speeds will be needed for new use cases such as virtual reality, augmented reality or the needs of business environments.”

Ericsson carries out 5G demo in Thailand

In related news, Ericsson said it performed the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in Thailand using its test bed and 5G-ready core. The live demonstration was said to hit peak throughput of 5.7 Gbps and latency of three milliseconds.

“We expect to have broadband connectivity everywhere in Thailand, both big cities and over 75,000 villages nationwide by 2018,” said Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. “Along with the fixed-internet deployment, we plan to release more spectrum bandwidth of 380 megahertz by 2020, which will add to the existing 420 megahertz already allocated to the telecommunications industry.”