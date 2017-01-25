O2 offers enterprise security solutions through agreement with BAE Systems

O2 enterprise customers will have access to BAE’s Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities.

U.K. telecommunications company O2 signed an agreement with security solutions provider BAE Systems to provide cybersecurity solutions for enterprise customers. The partnership will provide O2 customers with access to BAE’s Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities.

The two firms said the services can align to a customer’s network and processes either as a standalone security solution, or in conjunction with the O2 Gateway proposition an integrated network designed to brings together mobile, fixed and Wi-Fi networks on a single platform.

“The ever changing cyber landscape means businesses need to be at the forefront of security research and development to help protect their customers in the best way possible,” said Billy D’Arcy, managing director for Telefónica O2 UK’s Enterprise and Public Sector Business. “Our customers tell us that cybercrime is among their top security concerns. This partnership enables us to expand our security offering, providing access to BAE Systems cybersecurity expertise to help customers further mitigate risk, prevent fraud and provide more security for their own customers.”

The new offering is set to expand O2’s existing security portfolio covering mobility, infrastructure, cybersecurity and its Advanced Security Operations Centre in anticipation of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which comes into effect in May 2018.

VimpelCom, Huawei sign agreement to test 4.5G and 5G technologies in Russia

In other EMEA news, Russian mobile operator VimpelCom, which operates under the Beeline commercial brand, signed an agreement with Huawei to test “4.5G” and “5G” technologies.

Under terms of the agreement, both companies will initially test LTE-Unlicensed and LTE-Advanced Pro technology beginning this month. Other technologies including internet of things and machine-to-machine are set to be tested later this year.