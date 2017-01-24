Trump nominates Pai to lead FCC, course set for Open Internet challenge, 5G support

FCC views on Open Internet regulations expected to hit significant review under Pai, though 5G support could flourish.

The Federal Communications Commissions looks to have found a new leader as current commissioner Ajit Pai has been nominated to head up the powerful government regulatory agency.

“I am deeply grateful to the President of the United States for designating me the 34th chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Pai noted in a statement. “I look forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues at the commission, members of Congress and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans.”

Pai is set to replace departed FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who stepped down from the position on Jan. 20. Pai was initially nominated to the FCC by President Barack Obama in 2012, and has served as senior Republican on the commission.

Pai was the most vocal critic of Wheeler policies, with his staunchest comments tied to the Open Internet regulatory framework connected to net neutrality. When adopted, Pai stated, “I don’t know whether this plan will be vacated by a court, reversed by Congress, or overturned by a future commission. But I do believe that its days are numbered.”

Speaking at a Free State Foundation event last month, Pai furthered his feelings on the eventual reversal of the Open Internet rules.

“I’m hopeful that beginning next year, our general regulatory approach will be a more sober one that is guided by evidence, sound economic analysis and a good dose of humility,” Pai said.

Operators on the side of rolling back the current Open Internet regulations applauded Pai’s nomination.

“No one is more prepared to reframe the agency to address the needs of this rapidly changing marketplace,” said Bob Quinn, senior executive VP of external and legislative affairs at AT&T, in a statement. “Chairman Pai will work with his fellow commissioners to quickly and decisively put back in place the commonsense regulatory framework necessary to support the President’s agenda for job creation, innovation and investment.”

AT&T is also in the midst of gaining regulatory comment on its pending $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which could benefit from a lighter regulatory approach by the FCC.

In terms of the FCC’s ongoing efforts to free up spectrum resources in support of “5G” services, it would appear Pai should be at least as supportive of those efforts as Wheeler. As part of the FCC’s Spectrum Frontiers initiative from last summer, Pai stated he had urged the commission to include as much high-band spectrum as possible into the proceedings, including expansion of those efforts to bands above 95 GHz.

Pai has also been a proponent of the FCC’s attempts to streamline equipment siting and deployment, which is seen as critical to support 5G network plans using millimeter wave spectrum resources.

Pai spoke at the 2016 Competitive Carriers Association Annual Convention in Seattle.

The FCC continues to operate with a limited staff of just three commissioners, with replacements now at stake for Pai seat as a sitting Republican commissioner and former Democratic commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who’s tenure officially ended on Dec. 31, but has since been renominated for a seat.

