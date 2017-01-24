Keysight Technologies Introduces Industry’s First Handheld Analyzers with Real-time Spectrum Analysis (RTSA) up to 50 GHz

FieldFox Handheld Analyzers Go Further – with RTSA

For today’s more distributed and complex communication networks, Keysight FieldFox handheld analyzers are the world’s most integrated and precise analyzers — the first to deliver benchtop accuracy up to 50 GHz in a portable, rugged package. Now, FieldFox is going further… with Real-time Spectrum Analysis (RTSA).

On September 1st, 2016 Keysight Technologies introduced the industry’s first handheld analyzers with real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) up to 50 GHz. FieldFox RTSA software, Option 350, is designed for engineers and technicians performing interference hunting and signal monitoring specifically in surveillance and secure communications, radar, electronic warfare and commercial wireless markets.

With the widespread increase of wireless technologies, interference over wireless networks is on the rise, which is impacting network quality. Traditional spectrum analyzers can capture slow changing signals, but new wireless technologies are “bursty” in nature with signals that quickly come and go. This makes it difficult to capture and pinpoint the location of interfering signals.

RTSA is capable of capturing bursty signals in real-time, which significantly improves the ability to detect them. By capturing a range of signals, FieldFox’s new RTSA option provides a composite view, allowing easy identification of the source of interference.

FieldFox RTSA allows users to:

measure from DC to 50 GHz

measure in real time to capture every signal

measure small signals once masked by stronger signals

measure without gaps with gapless capturing techniques

FieldFox RTSA reveals & separates captured signals with more insight & provides:

detect pulses as narrow as 22 ns; 63 dB of spur-free dynamic range

one integrated, lightweight unit, so users can forget carrying multiple instruments

easy upgrades via software license key

choice of 16 combination (combo) & spectrum analyzer models from DC to 50 GHz

combo models include spectrum analyzer, VNA, CAT, RTSA & more

all models offer bench-top precision and are MIL-Class 2 rugged

FieldFox RTSA software prices start at $5,000 and are available on FieldFox combo and spectrum analyzers: N991xA, N993xA, N995xA and N996xA models (excludes N9912A, and VNA models N9923/25/26/27/28A).

