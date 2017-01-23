Kagan: The 5G wireless brand war has begun

Marketing of the next generation of wireless services has begun. That means get ready for a noisy and confusing battle of the brands. Marketing “5G” today does not mean we are using it. That is still several years away. What it does mean, however, is every wireless carrier, handset maker and operator is starting to use the term 5G in their marketing, advertising and messaging. They are trying to reach customers, investors, workers, partners and the media. So, are you ready for all the 5G chaos?

Where are we in the development of 5G and What does that mean to the marketplace? Good question. Think of the changing marketplace as a blank pegboard. As every new technology or opportunity unfolds, it starts out like a blank board. We don’t know what this new marketplace will look like going forward. This creates quite a bit of confusion. That’s why generation after generation, we tend to get started early creating that initial playing field.

AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile US move toward 5G

In the past, some wireless carriers were out front, others fell behind and others missed the move from one “G” to another. Remember several years ago when T-Mobile US missed the move from 2G to 3G? No carrier wants to make that blunder. Today, they are trying their best to try and stay ahead of the curve.

That’s where we are with 5G today. Companies, workers, executives, investors and the media are all knee deep preparing for, creating and discussing what is to come. Customers are still a few years away from 5G services, and the way it rolls out is also not what we are expecting. We expect to transform the wireless world from 4G to 5G with the flick of a switch, but that’s not how it works.

Think about what we have seen from 2G to 3G to 4G: it is an evolution. Today, we think we live in a 4G world, and for the most part we do. However, there are many sites and many cities that still use 3G. In fact, we are just shutting down the 2G world. AT&T Mobility shut their 2G network down a few weeks ago and the Verizon Wireless 2G shutdown is coming. That’s the gradual transition this industry goes through.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile US expanding wireless brand to 5G

Think about it like a wave: it grows, crests then fall over a long period of time. The 2G wave rose, crested then fell. Years later, the 3G wave rose, then crested and is falling. More recently, the 4G wave rose and is at the top of its growth wave. After a while it will start to fall as well. And 5G is just beginning its long journey. It will take the same rise, crest and fall as we move to “6G” years from now. This is just part of the longer-term process.

This has happened many times in the last few decades. The path to success will eventually be clear, but at this early stage we just don’t have a good understanding of the direction the industry will take going forward. Hey, not even Steve Jobs knew the Apple iPhone would be where it is today.

Throw ideas against the wall and build on whatever sticks

The early players are the ones that create the early drawing board, or the initial map of the industry. That map is revised and changed over time. At this early stage, think about it like leading executives throwing ideas against the wall. Whatever falls away they forget about. Whatever sticks, they build on. This is how every new industry is formed.

In the early days, competitors in this space must create a workable playing field so everyone has a basic understanding of that the marketplace looks like today. So, in this early time of 5G, I expect to see every wireless player placing their flag in the ground and staking their claim.

Just remember, while companies are working hard behind the scenes, for the customer all the talk around 5G is just talk. The companies are spending lots of money and advancing their technology and preparing for the time when it enters the playing field. So 5G is real, but if you are a user, don’t expect it for a while.

Investors, workers, media and analysts are knee deep in 5G

This is the early stage that excites investors, executives, workers, the media and the analyst. All these groups will benefit from the exploding 5G space in different ways during the next several years, and the marketplace will change and expand as it matures.

Apple iPhone, Google Android, Samsung Galaxy, Huawei, Xiaomi, HTC, Lenovo

Handset makers are also getting very excited about the move to 5G. Apple, Google, Samsung, Huawei, HTC, Lenovo Motorola, Xiaomi and all the others are busy creating next generation applications.

Today’s leaders are focused on hanging onto their leadership position, while new competitors have their eyes on those positions. And new ideas, which have yet to be introduced, may steal the thunder of the entire industry.

We know who the leaders are today, but who will lead tomorrow? That’s the important question. Today network leaders are AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile US, but will Google’s mobile virtual network operator service grow? What about others?

What about handsets? Apple and Google lead today, but will that change or expand tomorrow? Remember, the iPhone is only 10 years old. Things can change quickly.

Any way you slice it, 5G is coming and the early winners will be the companies who are the leaders creating this new space. That’s who everyone is looking at today. This is going to be very exciting, but I urge you to keep your eyes on the larger playing field. Pull your camera back and look at this changing marketplace.

New opportunities will pop up out of nowhere whether you are a wireless network, handset maker or other wireless technology player. Remember what AT&T, Verizon, Apple and Google did a decade ago can happen once again. Creating something from nothing. Expect that same incredible leap with 5G going forward. I am.