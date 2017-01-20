China Mobile selects Brocade NFV solution to support cloud offering

NFV solution to initially be deployed at China Mobile’s Southern Base and Northern Base data centers.

China Mobile selected a network functions virtualization solution from Brocade to support the delivery of cloud-based services. Brocade’s Virtual Traffic Manager will be deployed within China Mobile data centers to help the telco deliver cloud services.

China Mobile is taking part in the Chinese government’s Internet Plus initiative to increase competitiveness and support the development of new business models within conventional industries through information technologies, such as fixed and mobile internet connectivity, cloud computing, big data and the internet of things. As part of this initiative, the telco has become a large-scale cloud service provider for enterprise and government customers.

Brocade’s platform will initially be deployed at China Mobile’s Southern Base and Northern Base data centers in conjunction with Nokia, which is China Mobile’s strategic supplier of software-defined networking and NFV infrastructure. Brocade software will run within the Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform.

“The promise of network functions virtualization is the ability to scale services on demand. When it comes to service providers, they don’t come much bigger than China Mobile in terms of potential scale,” said Henry Zhu, country manager of Brocade China.

M1, Huawei carry out 5G demo in Singapore

In related APAC news, Singapore telecom operator M1 and Huawei said they carried out a “5G” demonstration at M1’s main operations center in Jurong, with the demo using spectrum in the 73 GHz in support of network speeds reaching 35 gigabits per second.

In January 2016, M1 and Huawei said a trial using existing network equipment and a prototype LTE category 14 device achieved a combined download and upload speed of more than 1 Gbps.