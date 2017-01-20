Open source software may still be a new model for the telecommunications industry, but it’s rapidly gaining traction as operators look to mimic computing world.

While the open source community has quickly gaining ground in the computing space, the traditional telecommunications industry has a history of hardening its siloed approach to networking technology. This was especially apparent at a time when most mobile telecom networks were 2G-based, with 3G technology just coming online in more advanced markets.

The traditional telecommunications space has a history of using hardware and software systems that are proprietary to a specific vendor, though are in some cases geared towards using similar technology standards – such as GSM, TDMA and CDMA – making sure telecom operators can deploy solutions from different vendors and have them work across their network. This approach to using multiple vendors allowed telecom operators to an extent to open source some of their network operations, though not to the degree typically connected with open source software.

However, the telecom space has more recently begun to take a more computing view of the open source space, highlighted by growing operator and vendors moves towards deployment plans using cloud, network functions virtualization and software-defined networking technologies. This is being helped by a rapidly maturing ecosystem surrounding telecom-focused open source platforms.

“Both vendors and [communication service providers]can leverage and contribute to open source communities through integrating platforms and platform capabilities into their products and services,” noted Dana Cooperson, research director at Analysys Mason. “CSPs are looking for a time-to-market and cost edge when it comes to implementing the major business and operations transformation required to take full advantage of NFV, SDN and cloud. Vendors, similarly, are looking to take advantage of these communities so that they can focus their [research and development]investments on where they can truly differentiate. Taking advantage of open source software and hardware can help both CSPs and vendors taking advantage of economies of scale and de facto standards to create more open, extendable, cost-effective and ‘automatable’ platforms on which to build the digital economy services of the future. The days of single-vendor stacks of software running on purpose-built hardware are over in all but the most high-performance applications.”

Operators are also on board with the new wave of vendors the open source world is bringing to the market.

“Open source allows the carrier to bring best-of-class network functions to customers,” explained John Isch, director of network and voice practice, at Orange Business Services Network and Voice Center of Excellence. “With no vendor lock in on network functions we maintain a competitive environment where the VNF providers must compete for business. This is important from both a technical as well as a financial standpoint. Considering the alternative with proprietary systems, the impact of vendor lock in is considerable, especially for the carrier. I can see where, from an enterprise perspective proprietary systems might make sense, but in a carrier environment there’s no way we could operate a global network with all the functions customers demand using a single vendor.”

This ability to reach outside the traditional vendor model was echoed by a number of operators, who cited a chance to bring new players and better platforms into their operations.

“The disruptive guys have been great,” said Gregory Stiegler, AVP for cloud and tools development at AT&T. “The way we view it is whoever can bring us the best open source platform is the one we want to work with.”

Speaking during a keynote panel at the recent Open Networking Summit event in Santa Clara, California, Chris Rice, VP for advanced technologies, platforms and architecture at AT&T Labs, said the open source community was maturing enough to make it possible for the telecom giant to rely more on such platforms in support of its significant push into software control of its network.

Rice explained the carrier had about 100 developers working in the OpenDaylight area, sponsored academic research and was working internally on its network cloud and automation platform. Rice also touted the carrier’s recently launched enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy project, which was at 8 million lines of code and growing.

“This allows for network functions at scale in a vendor neutral way,” Rice surmised when speaking about the use of open source.

Michael Bushong, VP of product management for Brocade’s Software Networking Business, said from a vendor perspective the move towards open source was “a big change,” and that instead of focusing on making “your stuff sticky, it’s now how to make yourself easy to replace.”

“That’s a tough business model to sell to executives,” Bushong explained. “But, that’s where we are going and it requires a new way to look at the business. It disrupts incumbency and forces us to compete on a best of breed, which is good for competition.”

Gene Reznik, group technology officer at Accenture’s Communications, Media and Technology division, said software was a way for telecom operators to further differentiate their services from both their traditional competitors and over-the-top players. In addition, Reznik built on Bushong’s comments in noting the economics of software are very different when compared with hardware, made even more so when dealing with open source software.

One such vendor in the telecom-focused open source space is Radisys, which recently joined the Open Compute Project and launched a product based on the group’s standards designed for hyperscale data center use. One of Radisys’ products is its DCEngine, which Verizon Communications has tapped as part of its software focus.

“As Verizon introduces open, flexible technology that paves the way for central office transformation, we look to companies like Radisys to assist us in that journey,” said Damascene Joachimpillai, architect, cloud hardware, network and security for Verizon Labs, in connection with the Radisys deal. “Network modernization will rely on solutions such as DCEngine that meet service provider needs with open source hardware and software technologies.”

Analysts note that operators realize they need to make the move towards the software world in order to remain competitive against web-based companies that have increasingly moved into the communications space.

“Network operators are trying to embrace [development and operations]and agility, but there are very different levels of agility and they mean different things to different people,” said Jennifer Clark, VP at 451 Research.

For more on the topic of open source software check out the latest RCR Wireless News feature report “Open Source: Opening up the telecom world for new opportunities and challenges.”

Also, check out the accompanying webinar on the topic, with panel members from Analysys Mason, Orange Business Services, Radisys and Sonus.

Bored? Why not follow me on Twitter.