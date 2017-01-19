Windstream follows AT&T, Sprint with VeloCloud SD-WAN solution

Regional telecom operator Windstream launched the VeloCloud-powered SD-WAN solution targeted at enterprise WAN management.

Telecommunication operators continue to adopt software-defined wide area network solutions, with the latest deployment announced by regional carrier Windstream.

The deployment taps a solution provided by VeloCloud, acting to allow enterprise customers more control over their networking needs. Windstream said the platform will offer its regional-sized enterprise customers “a more tailored, flexible and controllable WAN experience.”

The solution is said to use software-defined networking technology to allow for dynamic traffic routing over a combination of private and public access options. Enterprises taking the product are able to manage traffic routing from a centralized locations using a management console described as a “single pane of glass.”

“By including SD-WAN as another solution in our portfolio of managed WAN services, Windstream offers mid- to large-sized enterprise customers the same technology advantages that large enterprises enjoy, which include custom-designed networks and services, as well as a highly responsive support team,” said Joe Harding, enterprise chief marketing officer at Windstream, in a statement.

The deal with Windstream follows up on deals scored by VeloCloud with AT&T and Sprint.

The deal with AT&T calls for the carrier’s SD-WAN portfolio to include a network-based solution combining hybrid networking with multiple network access options allowing for optimized application performance based on customer-selected parameters. The customization option also includes network bandwidth management. The platform is set to be available next year.

Sprint said it is working with VeloCloud to offer a service designed to allow enterprises to more efficiently manage corporate networks, optimize performance and enable policies to improve customer experience. The Sprint service is targeted to begin customer trials by year-end, with a global launch planned for early 2017.

RCR Wireless News recently spoke with Mike Wood, VP of marketing at VeloCloud, to gain insight into the growing SD-WAN space, as well as the company’s recent agreements.

IDC last year forecast the SD-WAN space to reach $6 billion in technology and service sales by 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 90% over the next five years.

Versa Networks late last year released results of a survey conducted by Dimensional Research that found network professionals at large-sized enterprises claimed maintaining security policies and practices, network devices and complexity due to cloud and mobile applications was the most difficult aspects of managing the WAN. The survey also noted 97% said they face multiple challenges to managing their WAN, with the three biggest being managing network and security devices at branch locations; mitigating information security risks at branch locations; and deploying new network and security solutions at branch locations.

