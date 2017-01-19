Tarana Wireless Brings Non-Line-of-Sight Innovation to Wireless Transport

Tarana Wireless, the industry’s performance leader in last-mile fixed wireless solutions, offers a fundamental advance in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) connectivity for carrier deployment in enterprise access and radio backhaul applications. Tarana’s AbsoluteAir 2 solution can deliver reliable throughput up to 200 Mbps over extremely challenging links, providing a viable alternative to expensive last-mile fiber across a wide range of circumstances.

Gap Wireless is a distributor of Tarana’s solutions throughout North America. California-based Tarana equips service providers with new connectivity options for customers and radio assets they couldn’t reach economically any other way, by achieving operation at full capacity even when wireless links are completely obstructed by multiple solid structures such as buildings, overpasses, and even moving vehicles. Tarana’s products also provide unrivaled protection against interference in unlicensed 5 GHz spectrum, by actively cancelling interference in the channel.

Benefits delivered by Tarana’s technology include ubiquitous coverage, unprecedented capacity and scalability, simplified deployment, zero-touch operation, and the lowest total cost of ownership of any NLoS product.

In addressing persistent challenges in last-mile networks, Tarana has combined many antennas, massive processing power, unique algorithm innovations, and expert implementation to create the industry’s first truly viable wireless alternative to prohibitively expensive last-mile fiber. Tarana’s solution has been proven-in with tier-1 mobile and fixed operator engagements worldwide. The company’s fundamental advances in wireless performance and autonomous adaptation yield dramatic improvements in economics and deployment flexibility.

Gap Wireless works with industry-recognized vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure, Test & Measurement products, and offers a suite of hardware and value-added services for the UAV (Drone) market. Serving carriers and contractors throughout North America, Gap Wireless also provides value-added technical/engineering services. More information on Tarana products stocked and distributed by Gap Wireless is available here.