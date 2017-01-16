Ericsson, Cisco on core cloud platform for Vodafone Hutchison Australia

First-of-its-kind partnership between Ericsson and Cisco said to tap SDN, NFV and cloud in move to modernize VHA network operations.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia is set to have its core network operations virtualized through a partnership between Ericsson and Cisco Systems in a move designed to increase network agility, reduce operating and capital expense, and improve network performance.

Ericsson is leading the project, with responsibility for building the infrastructure and delivering the end-to-end operational system. The deployment is set to include the vendors Hyperscale Datacenter System, Cloud Execution Environment, Cloud Manager and Cloud software-defined networking controller. Ericsson had previously upgraded the carriers complete core network, including the installation of a virtual evolved packet core, and a virtual IP multimedia subsystem with support for voice-over-LTE services.

Cisco’s portion of the deal includes deployment of its wide area network Automation Engine; Networks Services Orchestrator; IP Network virtual network functions; virtualized and physical security technologies; and services and support. Cisco is also a legacy vendor partner with Vodafone Hutchison Australia.

The vendor partnership is said to be the first between the two companies connected to telecommunications cloud infrastructure. Ericsson and Cisco do have an ongoing enterprise-focused partnership that was announced in late 2015, and was expanded in November to include work on data switching centers, Wi-Fi, security and the “internet of things.”

“As the first collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on telecom cloud infrastructure, it also shows how our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across industries,” said Rima Qureshi, head of the North America region at Ericsson and responsible for the strategic partnership with Cisco.

The companies claim more than 250 active customer “engagements have now started to turn into won deals,” with more than 60 deals involving IP routing, transport and services.

The deal is another feather in the cap for Ericsson, which has been struggling operationally against rivals and the telecommunication market’s march towards greater software control. The company is increasing its focus on software and has had to lay off many of the people whose work was primarily related to hardware. Late last year, the company announced a round of layoffs totaling roughly 3,000 people, though did note it would recruit up to 1,000 additional employees to work in research and development.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia late last year announced a deal with Nokia to carry out trials of mobile edge computing technologies sometime in 2017, which followed up on announced plans to deliver a proof of concept demonstrating MEC support for public safety running over an LTE network.

Cloud platforms along with the move towards virtualization technologies have begun to have a significant impact on the way telecom operators run their businesses. Operators have been very active in providing cloud-based options for customers, as well as have begun to use such platforms to enhance their own operations.

These efforts have been bolstered by the growing use of SDN and network functions virtualization, which has allowed telecom operators to more quickly roll out and support the launch of new services like those enabled by cloud platforms.

According to a study conducted by Comptia in late 2014, more than 90% of companies are estimated to already use some form of cloud technology in their operations as they look to scale projects in more cost-effective and nimble ways. A recent Intel Security survey of 1,200 cloud security decision makers across eight countries found 80% of expected IT spend would go towards cloud services within a 16-month period.

