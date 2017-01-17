2017 to see the rise of the bandwidth-hungry business and more network intelligence, as well as the rise of network federation.

Editor’s Note: With 2017 now upon us, RCR Wireless News has gathered predictions from across the mobile telecommunications space on what they expect to see in the new year.

The rise of the bandwidth-hungry business

Technology firms will begin redefining their customers’ bandwidth needs. Instead of defining businesses as “small- to mid-sized enterprise” or “large enterprise” based on the number of employees they have or their revenue, they will instead be defined by their bandwidth usage.

Network intelligence around bandwidth appetite

As technologies like network functions virtualization and software-defined networking become more mature and familiar, network providers and enterprises will stop referring to them independently and start talking about “network intelligence.”

An intelligent network will become a much stronger asset, with the capability to address mixed end-user and customer requirements, promoting on-demand distribution and consumption – to the right person at the right time, even anticipating future requirements.

The rise of network federation

Although the internet is a “network of networks,” interconnection and interaction on a massive scale have been held up by technological obstacles, preventing networks talking to each other. Network-to-network interaction is now possible and will be a game changer in terms of what it means for information distribution on a massive scale.

End users will be able to provision connections and capacity on networks in other countries, for instance, or on infrastructure run by different providers, in real time and from one portal.