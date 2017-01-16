MIPI Alliance releases new sensor certification

The MIPI Alliance has released a new sensor interface specification to streamline sensor integration in smartphones, wearables, “internet of things” devices and automotive systems. MIPI I3C is an interface for connecting sensors to an application processor. It is meant to enable the combination of multiple sensors from different vendors in a device in order to streamline integration and improve cost efficiencies.

“It brings together multiple sensor interface approaches around a unifying specification that provides conveniences and system-level benefits for many applications,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of the board of MIPI Alliance. “We expect MIPI I3C will play a fundamental role in expanding opportunities for sensor-based applications in mobile, mobile-influenced and embedded systems markets.”

MIPI is a global organization comprised of 285 companies from various parts of the mobile ecosystem working together to define and promote interface specifications for mobile devices. The alliance says there is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today.

The introduction of MIPI I3C is seen by the group members as a significant time saver for manufacturers of IoT devices. Expected benefits include easier integration of sensors in small space-constrained form factors, alleviation of interface fragmentation, lower pin count, and better control of system-wide energy consumption, MIPI said.

“With MIPI I3C, most types of I2C devices can coexist with I3C devices on the same bus, enabling vendors to migrate current I2C designs to the new standard. Likewise, newly designed MIPI I3C devices can work on existing legacy I2C buses,” said Rick Wietfeldt, chair of the MIPI Alliance technical steering group.

The I3C specification is an evolution of the group’s previous specification, I2C. The MIPI Alliance said the new spec achieves clock rates up to 12.5 MHz, provides options for high-data rate modes and uses a fraction of the power while providing more than an order of magnitude the bandwidth of I2C.