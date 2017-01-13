The IoT market will be challenged by a number of issues in 2017, including business models, security concerns, open source adoption and certification needs.

Editor’s Note: With 2017 now upon us, RCR Wireless News has gathered predictions from across the mobile telecommunications space on what they expect to see in the new year.

Measuring business impact/ROI and security fears will be the greatest inhibitors of IoT projects and solutions

There’s no doubt that the “internet of things” has immense potential for business impact, but customers and end users need to get fully comfortable with the anticipated return on investment in order to move beyond maker projects and proof-of-concepts to real investment. Without understanding business value and potential ROI, IoT adoption will stifle and slow.

There’s a bit of a catch-22 in these early days because companies that have successfully deployed an IoT solution typically don’t want to share metrics of their success with competitors. We’re seeing progress on this front with more companies willing to document measurable gains in case studies, but it will also take time for the masses to trust that gains made elsewhere will translate to their organizations.

Once customers are confident enough in the business value and how to calculate it, the second biggest inhibitor becomes security fears. 2016 brought the largest distributed denial of service attack ever delivered by a botnet made up of IoT devices, which shut down 1,600 websites in the U.S. A month later, a major attack on Dyn led to a massive internet outage across the U.S and parts of Western Europe. According to analysts and industry experts, this is just the beginning. Most of the hacks to date have been conducted through consumer devices that had limited to no security measures applied – products that promoted ease of use and instant gratification over security. That said, as the business value and associated attack surface grows for IoT so will the interest of attackers.

Throughout 2017, hackers will continue to exploit IoT device vulnerabilities to launch broad scale attacks. To help fight this battle, the fractured IoT market needs to come together to develop security measures that render devices less vulnerable by default and promote best practices in deployment while also recognizing the importance of retaining usability. After all, for IoT solutions to be successful the business value needs to be far greater than the complexities involved with deploying and maintaining them. Enterprises need to begin investing in developing necessary expertise in-house and recruiting consultants who can continuously update and monitor security wrinkles and address vulnerabilities.

Consolidation of IoT platforms through open source collaboration

It’s no secret the IoT market is fragmented. Currently, there are more than 400 platforms, which is confusing to end customers and slows down the process of solution development. The market needs to consolidate so it’s easier for customers to leverage preferred technology and they don’t feel like the rug might get pulled out from under them with a failed platform that built its entire data integration foundation in a silo.

We have seen a distinct trend in 2016 that companies have gotten it out of their system that they must “own” everything to be successful. In fact many have realized it’s simply not possible to cover all facets of an IoT solution well. Many have realized in order for the industry to scale, we need to band together on a more common foundation so we can focus our differentiation where it matters – in areas such as analytics, advanced security, vertical domain expertise and services

A key factor that will accelerate interoperability efforts is open source collaboration. Open source platforms are increasingly being used in industrial, smart city and utility industry projects – and I think historically conservative industries will continue to get more comfortable with open source throughout 2017. As a result we will see a leading open source platform project emerge that provides a center of gravity for data integration and will mitigate between the inevitable fragmentations in connectivity standards. As more open source tools are developed and mature, they’ll become a vital part of the research and development process, too.

Increased focus on use cases within verticals

A lot of the IoT hype comes from the consumer segments – connected baby monitors, refrigerators and toilets. In 2017, the market will have deep conversations on use case development within industrial verticals. By creating and sharing blueprints and solution architectures for these use cases, we’ll learn from each other and make more progress quicker.

The consolidation I mention above will get us closer to the utopia of an open and flexible horizontal IoT platform to which specialized tools and vertical domain knowledge can be applied to address targeted use cases. Meanwhile, proprietary platform and service providers focused on highly specific use cases will see traction and jacks-of-all-trades will be masters to none.

Vendors will focus on certifications to help advance IoT growth

Becoming a certified expert in one of countless IoT platform silos doesn’t mean a whole lot. However, as the industry works towards a de facto standard for data integration and leaders that apply this foundation with their own differentiation emerge, the stage will be set for industry specific certifications to take hold in an effort to keep the bar high and ensure that certifications hold weight. These certifications will help prepare top talent with the required IoT skill sets and will cover industry standard tools, specific platforms that apply them and domain expertise in security, analytics or specific industries and use cases. As a result, large companies and innovative start-ups will begin to invest heavily in low or no-cost training certifications. This trend is already being seen in IBM’s Watson IoT Academy and PTC University’s ThingWorx Certification – and enterprises should be ready to keep track of what their IoT vendors are doing in the area of certifications.

Artificial intelligence will increasingly be used to mine the data coming from IoT devices

According to Forrester, there will be a greater than 300% increase in investment in artificial intelligence in 2017 compared with 2016. As IoT gets distributed across the edge and cloud, the insights will be boosted by the use of AI deployed via containers. AI has already been making a mark through aiding real-time decision making. In AI’s future, developing more natural language capabilities will help to further realize the potential of a connected IoT world as natural language-based data descriptions will provide a universal way to understand data among various types of devices. This approach will not only break down the data silos among IoT types, but can also be expanded to allow humans to communicate with the IoT directly through voice or text.

The expansion of AI will come with its challenges, especially culturally in the workforce. In countries where traditional industries like manufacturing dominate, like Brazil, our “Future Workforce Study” found 41% of workers in Brazil said they worried a robot might take their job. Some companies are using the opportunity to retrain employees and teach them new skill sets. For example, data scientists will start training machines to go beyond reviewing large data pools for insights and answers – helping machines to develop the knowledge to read between the layers. Through the ability to communicate via spoken languages, AI will be able to interpret the data differently as it will be able to break it down more succinctly, identify and share nuances that wouldn’t otherwise be seen within a large swath of information.