China Mobile picks Nuage Networks for SDN public cloud project

Nokia’s Nuage Networks division snagged a deal with China Mobile to deploy the vendor’s Virtualized Services Platform as part of the carrier’s first commercial public cloud project using software-defined networking technology. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

The Nuage SDN platform is set to power approximately 2,000 public cloud servers in Beijing and Guangzhou, China, allowing the carrier to virtualize its multitenant data center networks. The vendor said the platform will enable a deployment 10-times faster and with a 50% cut in operating expenses compared with traditional operating models.

Nuage claims the platform supports SDN and policy based automation for cloud deployments; can scale to data center needs; is deployable on hybrid cloud and heterogeneous environments while operating with open source cloud management systems and hypervisors; automates the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks; provides a centralized policy manager and SDN controller to automate configuration and tuning of network and security devices; and that the accompanying Virtualized Cloud Services platform integrates with open source reference architectures and management solutions.

China Mobile partnered with Nuage on SDN in mid-2015, when the carrier deployed a platform in its development and operations private cloud architecture to support the deployment of cloud-based services. Nuage at the time said the deployment was designed to unify China Mobile’s existing distributed networking environments, with each subsidiary allocated its own virtual private cloud of resources located across one or multiple data centers.

That deal followed on the heels of Nuage’s then parent company Alcatel-Lucent scoring a pair of contracts with China Mobile and China Unicom valued at $1.3 billion to provide mobile and fixed “ultra-broadband access,” IP routing, optical networking, network functions virtualization capabilities and SDN technology from Nuage. Nokia early last year closed on its $16.5 billion acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

RCR Wireless News spoke with Ron Haberman, VP of Nokia’s CloudBand Business unit, following the acquisition to discuss its virtualization and cloud platform work.

