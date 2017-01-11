BT, Virgin Media ink new MVNO agreement in the U.K.

The new deal will extend the MVNO operation until 2021

British Telecom (BT) and Virgin Media have signed a new five-year Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement. Under the new deal, EE, the mobile unit of BT Group, will provide wholesale mobile network services to Virgin Media, a subsidiary of Liberty Global.

The two companies said that the new MVNO agreement, which covers voice and data services, replaces an existing MVNO wholesale agreement between the two companies and extends its exclusivity to 2021.

“This winning combination with EE will give Virgin Mobile even more control and firepower to deliver innovative services to the U.K. mobile market. Virgin Mobile customers want fast speeds, flexibility and plans packed full of data – we’re going to continue to deliver,” Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Mobile, said.

“This has proven a successful relationship for both parties for many years and, as we enter a period of further technological change in the mobile market, we are very pleased to renew and extend our 17 year old relationship. As the largest wholesale provider of telecommunications services in Europe, BT values the economy of scale that Virgin Media brings to our network,” Gerry McQuade, CEO of Wholesale and Ventures, BT, said.

Virgin Mobile initially launched mobile services through a MVNO scheme in 1999. The company currently has nearly 3 million mobile subscribers in the United Kingdom.In November 2016 Virgin Mobile launched 4G services.

Wholesale and Ventures is a BT business that provides network products and services to more than 1,400 communication providers operating in the U.K.

Sonera announces restructuring process

In other EMEA news, Telia Company’s Finnish unit Sonera said it could cut its workforce by up to approximately 145 positions.The restructuring, aimed at improving the company’s efficiency, affects several different units.

At the same time, Sonera also said that nearly 40 positions will be created. Headquartered in Sweden, Telia Company also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Spain as well as in other markets in Eurasia.