Former ONF executive director Dan Pitt joins MEF

Networking trade group MEF said it has hired former Open Networking Foundation Executive Director Dan Pitt to expand its reach into the software-defined networking and network functions virtualization world.

Pitt is taking on the title of senior vice president at MEF, which was previously known as the Metro Ethernet Forum. In his new role, MEF said Pitt will “evangelize the MEF Third Network vision and technical program, harness SDNFV in the [lifecycle services orchestration]framework and open [application programing interfaces], and expand the MEF community and ecosystem.”

Specific initiatives Pitt is set to lead include MEF’s OpenSource programs, including work on partnerships with Open-O, OpenStack and SDN, as well as promoting the testing of software in virtual environments.

“Dan’s joining MEF reinforces the strength of MEF’s vision and strategy,” said Axel Clauberg, VP of aggregation, transport and IP at Deutsche Telekom. “Dan has been the voice and the face of SDN since the movement’s inception. His decades of comprehensive networking industry experience complement MEF’s LSO and Third Network vision with both technical skills and extensive relationships around the world.”

Clauberg also served on the board of directors at ONF during Pitt’s time at the organization.

MEF claims more than 200 members, including more than 130 service providers. The organization said approximately 50% of its members are in North America; 23% in the Asia-Pacific region; 21% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 6% in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

Pitt last September left ONF, which focused on the adoption of SDN platforms using OpenFlow and open SDN technologies. Pitt had been head of the organization since its founding in 2011 by a handful of technology and telecom heavyweights, including Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Verizon Communications and Yahoo. The organization has since grown to more than 130 members.

ONF early last year unveiled its Atrium open solution platform with support for The Linux Foundation’s OpenDaylight platform. Pitt discussed the benefits of the platform and work at ONF as part of the RCR Wireless News NFV/SDN Reality Check video show.

ONF has since merged with fellow SDN organization Open Networking Lab, which is set to run under the ONF name and be headed by Guru Parulkar, ON.Lab founder and executive director. The organizations noted the legal combination is not expected until late 2017, with both entities maintaining “the integrity of both organizations and separate, but closely affiliated operations” focused on SDN and open source platforms until that time.

