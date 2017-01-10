Two tower tech certification programs launched

The National Wireless Safety Alliance launched two new certification programs for tower technicians. The new certifications are part of the NWSA’s efforts to standardize technician training within the telecom industry, based on input from industry experts to put together personnel certification programs that meet American National Standards Institute International Organization for Standardization guidelines. NWSA was formed in 2015 to develop such programs.

The Telecommunications Tower Technician 1 and TTT-2 certifications involve both a written exam taken via computer, as well as a practical exam. The launch of the certification programs meets NWSA’s goal of having them available nationwide by 2017. NWSA teamed up with the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators to develop the two certification programs.

NWSA’s website offers more information, including a candidate handbook with sample test questions and reference material that is available as a free download. NWSA also has a list of training companies that offer preparation for the certification tests, although it does not endorse any specific preparation program.

Art Pregler, who serves as chairman of the NWSA board of governors and is director of national mobility systems for AT&T, said in a statement that the new programs are “transformative from an industry safety and quality standpoint and [are]are tribute to all of the stakeholders, volunteers, sponsors and staff who contributed their time and expertise to make NWSA certification a reality.”

NWSA is also considering a number of other, future assessment and certification programs to develop, including: antenna and line foreman, certified climber, small cell systems, distributed antenna systems, structural modifications foreman, broadcast structures and outside plant/fiber to the home and business.



