Sprint in deal with Movius to offer cloud-based second number for enterprise

The partnership with Movius is set to support plans for Sprint to offer a cloud-based second line for enterprise customers beginning this year.

Sprint continued its push into the lucrative enterprise market scoring a deal with Movius to offer a cloud-based second line option for business customers.

The carrier said Movius’ cloud-based platform supports a carrier-grade second line for employees’ business or personal wireless devices either supplied by the enterprise or brought into the enterprise through a “bring-your-own-device” model. Sprint noted the offering was the first of its kind for the enterprise market and is set to launch during the first half of this year.

The service is said to cut costs on devices, infrastructure, support and services for the enterprise, and provide a platform for better oversight and analytics of service usage.

“Movius’ patented technology and cloud-based platform will bring incredible value to our customers,” said Sprint Business President Jan Geldmacher, in a statement “We believe a second line on devices has enormous benefit to both business and their employees. It will provide convenience to individuals, while business entities will have the oversight and analytics needed to assure that employees are being compliant with company policies.”

Movius explained the service works across all device platforms and connection methods, including cellular and Wi-Fi. The service is said to support voice calling, text messaging and data sessions, and includes call recording and text message logging for compliance obligations.

Movius, which is based on Atlanta, said its Mobility Suite platform serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Carrier customers include Telefónica, Optus, Singtel, Telus and MTN.

For Sprint, the deal furthers the reach of its enterprise efforts. The carrier last year moved to launch a software-defined wide area network service in a partnership with VeloCloud. The platform, which is also scheduled to launch in the first half of this year, is said to support existing Sprint multiprotocol label switching or broadband connections, as well as broadband from other providers. Sprint said the service supports the customer’s SD-WAN solution across transport vendors, with customers able to select from among various management tiers.

IDC last year forecast the SD-WAN space to reach $6 billion in technology and service sales by 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 90% over the next five years.

