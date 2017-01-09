Vodafone India selects Nokia for network managed services

The contract with Nokia has a total value of $210 million and includes the core and radio networks; Vodafone India also contracts with Huawei and Ericsson

Vodafone India has awarded Finnish vendor Nokia a multi-year contract extension worth $210 million covering the delivery of managed services in multiple telecoms circles.

The scope of the agreement has been expanded to cover managed services for 14 of India’s 22 telecoms circles, and field operations in the remaining eight, according to local press reports.

The new agreement between Vodafone India and Nokia has also been expanded to cover the core as well as radio network. As part of the contract, the European vendor will provide managed services, maintenance, system integration and other field work.

Vodafone also recently awarded Chinese vendor Huawei a three-year managed services contract worth between $180 million and $220 million covering three circles, as well as network operations in two circles. In February, the operator had awarded contract to Swedish vendor Ericsson to manage its fiber assets in 10 circles across India.

In related news, Vodafone India aims to expand its 4G LTE network to 2,400 towns across 17 circles by the end of March 2017, local press reported. The operator will launch LTE services in Goa, Punjab and Chennai in the short term, having added Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, Nainital and nine other prominent business, tourism and educational hubs in Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand to its coverage area last week.

Vodafone India launched commercial LTE services in December 2015 through spectrum in the 1800MHz band.

Vodafone India ended the third quarter of 2016 with a total of 36 million subscribers in the 3G and 4G segment, according to Vodafone Group’s latest financial report.

During the six months ending September 30, 2016, Vodafone added 4,100 new 3G sites across India, taking the total to 63,000. Vodafone India also operates 13,000 4G sites. The telco said it plan to extend its 4G footprint from nine to 17 circles during 2017.