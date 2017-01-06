VMware joins Open-O project targeting NFV, SDN orchestration

The Linux Foundation-based open source group Open-O snares VMware as “platinum” member joining the likes of China Mobile, Huawei.

The Open-O Project recently welcomed new member VMware to the open source organization hosted by The Linux Foundation.

VMware joined the project, which is focused on open standards-based orchestration, as a “platinum” member and said it will participate in the organization’s governing board, and technical steering and marketing committees.

“Implementing [network functions virtualization]requires a robust NFV infrastructure, and the agility provided by the type of comprehensive NFV and multicloud orchestration the OPEN-O Project promises to deliver,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, VP of solutions for VMware’s Telco NFV Group, in a statement. “Customers will ultimately choose the path that best helps them meet their digital transformation objectives, and by joining Open-O, VMware is extending its position as a major player in defining the evolution and adoption of NFV by telcos and communications service providers.”

Open-O was founded early last year in an effort to guide an open source approach to orchestration for software-defined networking and NFV work being conducted by networking companies. Initial partners included Brocade, China Mobile, China Telecom, DynaTrace, Ericsson, F5 Networks, GigaSpaces, Huawei, Infoblox, Intel, KT, Red Hat, Raisecom, Riverbed and ZTE.

Open-O said it’s working towards improving service agility and speeding up the return on investment for operators deploying SDN and NFV platforms. The group in November unveiled its first release “Sun” that the organization said was designed to bridge the gap between virtualized functions and connectivity services for brownfield environments for residential and enterprise virtualized customer premises equipment use cases.

In addition to Open-O, The Linux Foundation also hosts a handful of open source-based groups focused on the telecommunications space like the Open Platform Network Function Virtualization Project and OpenDaylight.

