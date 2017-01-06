How Nokia Cloud Packet Core benefits carriers, 5G

With 5G on the horizon, Nokia explains the benefit of cloud-based support and its Cloud Packet Core product.

On this week’s NFV/SDN Reality Check, brought to you by Nokia, we speak with Nick Cadwgan, director of IP mobile networking at Nokia, to discuss the operator benefits of the company’s Cloud Packet Core platform and how it fits into “5G” network plans.

The vendor’s Cloud Packet Core platform was highlighted last year as part of a demonstration of a “5G” network running on commercial platforms at the show in London. The telecom vendor claims the demo will be the “first ever” and highlights the continued momentum behind the move towards 5G.

The demonstration included Nokia’s previously shown AirScale Radio Access technology with the inclusion of its Cloud Packet Core running on an AirFrame data center platform. The AirScale Radio Access technology is designed to support spectrum in the 4.5 GHz band using “higher order” multiple-input/multiple-output antenna technology, while the Cloud Packet Core features the company’s Mobility Management Entity, System Architecture Evolution Gateway and Home Subscriber Server operating on AirFrame data center platform.

In the interview, Cadwgan touches on what the company sees as driving the industry change towards cloud-based platforms in support of planned 5G deployments and how the market is reacting to the required evolution. Cadwgan also explained what was behind the development of the Cloud Packet Core product, including its benefits and what the vendor is hearing from the industry in terms of vision on evolving the platform.

Thanks for watching this week’s show and make sure to check out our next NFV/SDN Reality Check when we speak with VMware on its views of development and deployment of NFV-based platforms by the telecom industry.

The Nokia Cloud Packet Core can help you capture new mobile broadband and IoT/MTC service opportunities while providing an evolution path to 5G. Our cloud-native, multi-access packet core design delivers the massive scale, agility and high performance needed for a broad range of services. Supporting deployment options for both hardware-optimized and cloud/NFV based platforms, gives the flexibility you need to migrate the network at your own pace.

Learn more

Bored? Why not follow me on Twitter.