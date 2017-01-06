Verizon partners with Cypress Semiconductor for IoT

Verizon Wireless is teaming up with the chipmaker that calls itself the leader in advanced embedded system solutions.

Verizon and Cyrpress Semiconductor said their partnership will bring robust wireless connectivity with end-to-end security to “internet of things” developers by incorporating Verizon’s ThingSpace software development kit with the Cypress development platform. The companies made the announcement at CES 2017, and said their integrated solution will be available by the second quarter of this year.

The Cypress development platform is called Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices Studio 4. It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocol stacks, and the company said the simplified application programming interfaces free developers from needing to learn complex wireless technologies.

For Verizon, the partnership is a potential boost for the carrier’s ThingSpace IoT platform. ThingSpace is a set of APIs and SDKs developers can use to create IoT applications that connect via the Verizon network. But the carrier is not focused exclusively on IoT devices that use the cellular network, as evidenced by the partnership with Cypress. The company has said connectivity represents just 5% of the total IoT revenue opportunity, while platforms represent 15% and applications 80%.

The companies said the addition of ThingSpace APIs to the WICED platform will help developers bring IoT solutions to market faster and more economically as they will not have to implement as many protocols. In addition to the ThingSpace APIs, WICED is also integrating popular cloud services.

Follow me on Twitter.