Ericsson and Cisco add Wi-Fi integration to partnership

Ericsson and Cisco Systems continue to expand their relationship, with the latest move adding a new Wi-Fi solution to their service offerings.

The Evolved Wi-Fi Networks platform uses Ericsson’s cellular-based access, core networks and applications with Cisco’s Wi-Fi portfolio to offer a solution targeting mobile, cable and enterprise customers.

Specifically, the platform combines Ericsson’s indoor small cell product with Cisco’s wireless local area network solution to provide Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity; and Operator Wi-Fi product designed to allow operators with Ericsson’s outdoor access products to add Cisco WLAN services; a traffic steering component that uses the Cisco platform with Ericsson’s macro or indoor network and Real Time Traffic Steering feature allowing operators to manage users between cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity; and configuration assistance in integrating the Cisco WLAN into Ericsson’s packet core.

Ericsson said it will handle the design and deployment of the new solutions, with support help from Cisco. The platform is set to be offered as a fully managed service, which the companies noted would allow for faster roll out and easier integration.

The new platform builds on an initial agreement between the two networking powerhouses announced in November 2015. The deal was initiated as an attempt to offer a single platform focused on cloud, network functions virtualization, software-defined networking, “5G” and the “internet of things.” The companies said they expected the partnership to produce at least $1 billion in incremental revenue opportunities for each company beginning in 2018.

The companies have steadily bolstered the partnership, most recently with plans to include data center switching, Wi-Fi, security and IoT. To date, the firms claim to have more than 250 active customer engagements, which have “now started to turn into won deals,” with more than 60 deals involving IP routing, transport and services.

