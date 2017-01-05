Wi-Fi Alliance to certify TimeSync among multiple devices

Wi-Fi Alliance is launching a new certification program aimed at improving synchronization for audio, video and data outputs transmitted over Wi-Fi.

The new TimeSync feature is expected to be used for audio playback through multiple wireless speakers and for multimedia wireless home theater. TimeSync is said to provide sub-microsecond clock synchronization between devices, according to Wi-Fi Alliance

“Wi-Fi connectivity will be a key enabler and driver in audio,” said Kevin Robinson, VP of marketing for Wi-Fi Alliance. Robinson noted that some predictions indicate that by 2019, most internet video traffic is expected to be carried to consumers via Wi-Fi.

“People are watching more video content over the internet and coupled with that is the trend for higher quality content,” said Robinson, adding that an increasing amount of 4K video is available, audio quality of content is increasing and that mobile devices play into the drivers as well.

“Mobile devices are more and more often the main focal point for how individuals interact with things around them and people around them,” Robinson said. “The global audio market is really being reinvigorated by the use of mobile devices. You have folks who are consuming consuming data on their phones … [and]they also want to enjoy that content on other devices around them in the home.”

Robinson expects TimeSync to be a key enabler for multichannel, high-quality audio within a room – such as in a home entertainment set-up that would previously have relied on wires. Trouble with latency and asynchronous audio and video feeds is a common problem with wireless home theater options. Robinson also said improved synchronization is likely to help with “internet of things” applications such as precise data collection from multiple connected sensors in industrial processes; and on the content recording side as well to streamline post-production.

Wi-Fi Alliance also this week offered some insights into its expectations for the Wi-Fi ecosystem in 2017. WFA expects more than 3 billion Wi-Fi devices shipments globally in 2017, adding to the base of more than 8 billion devices in use around the world. Robinson said one of the most significant developments in the coming year will be better Wi-Fi-based indoor location information – chipsets with the ability to identify device location within one meter will be broadly available this year.

Among WFA’s other predictions:

Wi-Fi networking will get simpler, due to a shift toward self-organizing networking features in new products.

Wi-Fi will continue to play a major role in IoT innovation as one of the central building blocks for services.

Cities and stadiums will get major Wi-Fi upgrades this year, including more deployments of Passpoint for automated authentication.

More high-performance Wi-Fi products will be available, including 802.11ac Wave 2 with multi-user multiple-input/multiple-output antenna technology, WiGig being incorporated into smartphones and triband access points. WFA said WiGig is “on the verge of a breakout year in 2017.”

