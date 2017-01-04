Huawei taps Universal Electronics for smartphone remote solution

New Huawei phone to uses additional solutions from Universal Electronics including infrared blaster control technology.

Universal Electronics, a provider of universal control and sensing technologies targeting the smart home market, said its QuickSet solution has been integrated in the new Porsche-designed Huawei Mate 9 smartphone.

The solution is said to allow the Huawei device to operate as a universal remote control for home entertainment devices. The device uses numerous technologies from UE, including infrared blaster firmware technology, its QuickSet solution and a database of entertainment device control codes.

UE said the QuickSet platform is its most advanced software solution for entertainment devices, and allows for the setup and control of smart home devices. The company said the solution has been deployed in millions of devices, including televisions, stereos, set-top boxes, over-the-top players, game consoles, smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the UE services, the Huawei Mate 9 features a 5.5-inch touchscreen; dual 20-megapixel cameras; six gigabytes of RAM and a 4000 milliamp hour battery. The Mate 9 was commercially launched in November 2016.