RCR Wireless News
You are at:»»Huawei taps Universal Electronics for smartphone remote solution
Huawei

Huawei taps Universal Electronics for smartphone remote solution

0
By on APAC

New Huawei phone to uses additional solutions from Universal Electronics including infrared blaster control technology.

Universal Electronics, a provider of universal control and sensing technologies targeting the smart home market, said its QuickSet solution has been integrated in the new Porsche-designed Huawei Mate 9 smartphone.

The solution is said to allow the Huawei device to operate as a universal remote control for home entertainment devices. The device uses numerous technologies from UE, including infrared blaster firmware technology, its QuickSet solution and a database of entertainment device control codes.

UE said the QuickSet platform is its most advanced software solution for entertainment devices, and allows for the setup and control of smart home devices. The company said the solution has been deployed in millions of devices, including televisions, stereos, set-top boxes, over-the-top players, game consoles, smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the UE services, the Huawei Mate 9 features a 5.5-inch touchscreen; dual 20-megapixel cameras; six gigabytes of RAM and a 4000 milliamp hour battery. The Mate 9 was commercially launched in November 2016.

About Author

Juan Pedro Tomás

Contributing Writer, EMEA & APAC
jptomas@yahoo.com I have a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalim. I have worked seven years for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in Latin American markets. I have also worked for Telecompaper as regional editor for Latin America and Asia Pacific. I have also contributed with US-based magazine Latin Trade as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with UK-based political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. I am married and I have two kids.

Related Posts