Huawei Marine to deploy new submarine cable system in Greenland

In addition to submarine cable system, Huawei will upgrade capacity for the Greenland Connect system.

Huawei Marine announced plans to partner with Tele Greenland for the deployment of a 100G network along Greenland’s west coast, as well as a capacity upgrade of the existing Greenland Connect system, which connects Greenland with Iceland, mainland Europe and North America.

Under terms of the agreement, Huawei Marine will supply equipment and, in collaboration with Tele Greenland, install submarine line terminal equipment for the domestic submarine cable system Greenland Connect North, which will connect Nuuk, Maniitsoq, Sisimiut and Aasiaat. In addition, the vendor will supply and install submarine line terminal equipment for the existing Greenland Connect system, which connects Greenland, Iceland and Canada.

The upgraded Greenland Connect North system will have a design capacity of 4.8 terabytes, while the design capacity for Greenland Connect will be increased from 1.92 terabytes to 12.8 terabytes.

“The Greenland Connect system is Greenland’s vital communication line and there is little margin for error in the implementation and operation of the new system. Over the course of the negotiation process with several well-esteemed system providers, the Huawei Marine team has won Tele Greenland’s full confidence that Huawei Marine will provide the highly reliable 100G DWDM equipment needed to enable us to deliver and fulfill our commitments to our customers,” said Flemming Drechsel, chief wholesale officer at Tele Greenland.

In related news, Huawei Marine and mobile operator Ooredoo Maldives recently launched a nationwide submarine cable system in the Maldives. The fiber optic cable system stretches across 1,200 kilometers, connecting six main islands in Maldives with design capacity of 3.2 terabytes.