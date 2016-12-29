TBT: Verizon new No. 1; China issues 3G licenses … this week in 2008

Verizon was set to overtake AT&T as the nation’s largest wireless carrier, while China issued 3G licenses covering three technologies … 8 years ago this week.

Verizon Wireless to overtake AT&T Mobility’s No. 1 spot on Friday: Wireless provider amasses more than 80 million subscribers

Verizon Wireless is set to regain its position as the nation’s largest mobile operator on Friday, the date scheduled to be the final closing date of its acquisition of Alltel Communications L.L.C. When Verizon Wireless inherits Alltel’s 13 million customers, it will put the carrier’s total customer count to over 80 million. The customer number pushes Verizon Wireless past AT&T Mobility, which currently counts around 75 million customers. Even with AT&T’s pending acquisition of Centennial Communications Corp.’s 1.1 million subscribers, it will continue to play second fiddle. … Read More

China to issue 3G licenses, 3 technologies approved for deployment: Chinese-developed TD-SCDMA, Europe’s W-CDMA and North America’s CDMA2000 are a go

The Chinese government has approved plans to issue licenses for 3G-based wireless services, a decision that will result in billions of dollars spent there on infrastructure during the next two years. The move stands as a massive opportunity for network and handset vendors hoping to cash in on the world’s largest wireless market. The State Council, China’s cabinet, announced today that it has agreed to start issuing licenses to mobile phone operators for 3G networks. The decision was made during an executive meeting and then announced on the government’s website. … Read More

Bear trap: Wireless industry punished on Wall Street in ’08 : Wireless providers watch stocks fall

Not to belabor the obvious, but 2008 was a brutal year for the stock market. And while the wireless industry seemed to be withstanding the current economic downturn better than most segments, there was still blood to be let. The RCR Wireless Stock Watch, which tracks more than 80 publicly-traded companies associated with the wireless industry, dropped nearly 50% in 2008 from nearly 4,100 on Jan. 2 to 2,351 at the close of business on Dec. 30. … Read More

Mobile space to challenge social networks: Rapid growth in 2008 expected to ease in 2009

It appears there’s room for plenty of winners in the booming segment of mobile social networking sites. But it’s still unclear how lucrative the space will be. Virtual, on-the-go communities are a driving force as the wireless Web rapidly expands from a curiosity into a mass-market phenomenon, and established Internet giants are dominating their mobile-centric counterparts. Facebook, which claims more than 120 million total members, is the second-most popular site among U.S. mobile surfers using Opera ASA’s Mini browser, according to the most recent figures from the Norwegian software company, just behind Google. MySpace, meanwhile, is No. 3 – giving way to Facebook for the first time – and Friendster finished sixth. … Read More

NextWave continues divestitures, sells off IPWireless

NextWave Wireless Inc. offloaded a majority stake of its subsidiary IPWireless Inc. The long-time industry lightning-rod sold 75% of its stake for $1 million to IPW Holdings, a senior management team of IPWireless. NextWave will also be reimbursed for transaction expenses, for up to $500,000. IPWireless is a California-based TD-CDMA wireless broadband network equipment and subscriber terminal supplier. … Read More

M2Z ‘pressing ahead’ amid AWS-3 auction delay

A cancelled hearing has not slowed down M2Z Networks Inc.

John Muleta, CEO of M2Z, insists that the FCC’s recent cancellation of a hearing to discuss auction plans for the AWS-3 spectrum has not weakened the company’s spirits. Muleta still believes that the free broadband initiative M2Z has planned is a sound business model and will continue to push for the spectrum needed to run the service, despite the FCC’s announcement that it had cancelled its Dec. 18 meeting regarding the spectrum after receiving a harsh letter from Congress. The letter, from Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) urged the FCC to keep its focus on the upcoming digital TV transition and put other tasks on the back burner. … Read More

Femtocells: Still late ’09 or 2010 before market grows

Research indicates that 2010 will be the year that femtocell technology will boom, and the major carriers are positioning themselves to take advantage by selling a product that boosts wireless signals in homes and offices that have spotty coverage. Sprint Nextel Corp. was the first U.S. carrier to offer its customers femtocell technology through small network base stations that connect to DSL or cable lines to enhance coverage indoors for wireless handsets. … Read More

Siemens pays $1.6B in fines to settle bribery charges

Paying bribes for business didn’t pay off for Siemens AG, as the company has agreed to pay $1.6 billion in fines to U.S. and European authorities. The settlement, announced Dec. 15, takes care of criminal charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the charges levied by the SEC in regard to violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Siemens has agreed to pay $350 million in disgorgement to settle the SEC charges, and a $450 million fine to the DoJ. The Munich-based company will also pay the Office of the Prosecutor General in Munich $569 million. In October of 2007, Siemens paid a fine of $285 million to the office. … Read More

AT&T, VZW swap spectrum

The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice have approved wireless asset swaps between AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless. AT&T Inc. announced today that the divestiture requirements related to AT&T Mobility’s acquisition of Dobson Communications Corp. is now complete. AT&T Mobility purchased Dobson at the end of 2007 for $2.8 billion. Dobson had 1.6 million subscribers at the time of the purchase. … Read More

PSST wants $15 billion of stimulus package for 700 MHz shared-use network

As President-Elect Obama’s administration continues to work on a financial plan to stimulate the country’s sagging economy, the Public Safety Spectrum Trust Corp. is asking that $15 billion be included in the plan to help build a shared public-safety/commercial wireless network at 700 MHz. Harlin McEwen, PSST chairman, made the request to the incoming administration in a letter on Friday. According to the letter, the money would be used to help commercial partners build the network and also create and preserve jobs. … Read More

