AT&T and CWA reach tentative labor deal for DirecTV employees

Proposed union labor contract between AT&T and CWA covers thousands of DirecTV workers at five call centers.

AT&T said it reached labor deals with the Communications Workers of America covering approximately 2,000 employees of the telecom operator’s DirecTV subsidiary.

The tentative agreements, which was reached late last week, included three labor contracts covering employees at five call centers located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Englewood, Colorado; Huntington, West Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. CWA, which said the deals covered 2,500 employees at the call centers, noted the new contracts include pay raises among other benefits and more closely align DirecTV workers with benefits earned by those at AT&T.

The telecom operator closed on its $48.5 billion acquisition of DirecTV last July, which was originally announced in May 2014. CWA filed comments in support of the proposed deal, noting at the time it was “good for employees and good, career U.S. jobs.”

With the latest agreements – which are still pending awaiting CWA member approval – AT&T said it has reached nine agreements with the CWA and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers covering nearly 8,000 former DirecTV employees.

CWA and AT&T earlier this year struck labor deals covering 42,000 employees of AT&T Mobility, after having an initial proposal voted down by union workers.

In late May, the CWA and IBEW struck a four-year labor agreement with Verizon Communications, which ended a contentious strike. That agreement involved approximately 40,000 employees across both union groups, but was mostly focused on wireline employees.

