TIM conducts live test of 5G vRAN technology

The Italian telco expects to carry out a trial 5G system in Turin in 2018

Working towards 5G, Italian mobile operator TIM has carried out test on its live network of the Virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) technology.

The new architecture had been initially tested at the innovation laboratories in Turin and now in the field in the town of Saluzzo, represents an important transformation of the mobile access network, making it possible to fully exploit LTE advanced functionalities, by coordinating signals from various radio base station (Carrier Aggregation inter-site and Comp inter-site), using a centralized and virtualized infrastructure.

The test included the installation of a virtual server in Turin, more than 60 kilometers away from the Saluzzo antennas, which has demonstrated its ability to coordinate radio base station even at considerable distances, without affecting connection and performance, thanks to efficient transmission techniques based on Ethernet fronthauling.

The Italian telco said that virtual RAN constitutes a further element in the evolution to 5G, in response to the growing demand for superfast broadband on the move.

TIM also confirmed that Turin will be the first city in Italy to experience the telco’s next-generation network. The operator said it expects to have 3,000 customers connected to a trial 5G system in the city by the end of 2018.

Far EasTone completes 5G trials with Ericsson

In related news, Taiwanese operator Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) have completed the first 5G tests with Swedish telecommunications equipment vendor Ericsson, Taiwanese press reported.

According to the reports, both indoor and outdoor tests were carried out in the 15 GHz frequency bands.

The European vendor provided prototype equipment for the trials. The Asian telco said that the tests verified network coverage, mobility, and peak traffic achievable using the 15 GHz spectrum. The prototype equipment achieved a download speed of over 5 Gbps, FET added.

In June 2016, FET and Ericsson had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly accelerate 5G development for Taiwan.

Under the agreement, both companies had decided to establish a 5G Lab in the city of Taipei. The agreement also stipulated that the two firms will collaborate and promote the evolution of 4G to 5G technology in Taiwan to academic institutions, public offices, industry bodies and enterprises.