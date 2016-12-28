RCR Wireless News Top 100 stories of 2016 (Pt. 3)

5G specifications and spectrum support; 600 MHz auction stumbles; and executive shuffles at Verizon and Ericsson among top stories of 2016.

Editor’s Note: Before we turn the page on 2016, we thought we would take a look back at the past 12 months by highlighting what we felt were the top 100 stories over the past year across the mobile space. This list is culled from more than 2,500 stories posted to the RCRWireless.com site in 2016, and since it would be foolish to rank these in order of “importance,” we have instead laid them out in chronological order. Enjoy!

In a surprise move, Comcast is adding Netflix to set-top boxes

Embracing the popularity of streaming platform Netflix, cable giant Comcast will include access to Netflix on its X1 home cable platform. … Read More

Verizon brings in YouTube star exec for Go90

Verizon Communications hired YouTube’s Ivana Kirkbride to be chief content officer for its Go90 video service. Go90, named for the 90 degrees we turn our phones to watch video, is Verizon’s primary video business and is available to customers of all wireless carriers. … Read More

Verizon completes 5G radio specification as trials continue

Although “5G” isn’t set for standardization by 3GPP and the International Telecommunication Union until 2020, carriers and vendors are aggressively working on prestandardized technology with many bullish on the outlook for commercialization. Verizon Wireless, which announced it would start 5G trials last year, said it has completed a radio specification for the next-generation of mobile networks. … Read More

Major EU telecom companies lay out 5G Manifesto

Major European telecom companies presented a jointly developed “5G Manifesto” that lays out industry recommendations on how the European Union can achieve timely “5G” network deployment. As part of the plan, the companies plan on large-scale 5G demonstrations by 2018 and a goal of launching 5G coverage for at least one city in each of the 28 European Union member states by 2020. … Read More

Verizon planning to shut down 2G network

According to reports, Verizon Wireless plans to shut down its 2G CDMA network by the end of 2019; AT&T Mobility is going through a similar process with a shut down timeframe of January 2017 for its GSM-based 2G service. … Read More

AT&T ECOMP SDN platform move to open source community

AT&T said it is moving on previously announced plans to migrate its enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy platform to the open source community. … Read More

Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T among 62 qualified for 600 MHz forward auction

The Federal Communications Commission said 62 companies have qualified to participate in the forward-auction portion of its 600 MHz incentive auction process, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 16. … Read More

White House announces wireless research funding, corporate partnerships

The Obama administration announced new funding and private-sector partnerships for wireless research to build on the Federal Communication Commission’s approval of high-band spectrum for the development of “5G” services. … Read More

FCC approves high-band spectrum support for 5G services

In a move designed to bolster the development and deployment of so-called “5G” technologies, the Federal Communications Commission approved plans to open up nearly 11 gigahertz of spectrum above the 24 GHz band in support of mobile telecom services. … Read More

Comcast creates mobile division, shuffles executives

Comcast continues to make moves that signal a possible future entrance in the mobile carrier space. In the latest, the Philadelphia-based MSO has reportedly created a new mobile division and shuffled executives to support the new business. … Read More

Verizon agrees to buy Yahoo

Verizon Communications has sealed a deal with Yahoo, agreeing to buy the troubled internet portal’s operating assets for $4.83 billion in cash. By combining Yahoo with AOL, which it bought last year, Verizon said it will reach more than 1 billion monthly active users and create a “new rival in mobile media technology.” … Read More

Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg steps down effective immediately

After 28 years with Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson, CEO Hans Vestberg, who has held that position for the past seven years, stepped down on July 25, effective immediately, according to the company. … Read More

Sprint grabs share of network management, to absorb some Ericsson employees

Sprint said it plans to renew a portion of its set-to-expire network management agreement with Ericsson, with the carrier taking on some current Ericsson employees as part of the move. … Read More

AT&T set to launch drones for tower inspections

AT&T said its recent trials of drones as surrogate tower climbers have been highly successful, and that it plans to be using drones in its tower operations by the end of September. … Read More

Verizon’s $2.4B IoT deal

Just one week after announcing a $4.8 billion deal to buy Yahoo’s internet business, Verizon Communications has agreed to pay $2.4 billion for Fleetmatics, an Irish company that develops mobile workforce management software. The company’s software provides fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage. … Read More

CTIA among handful of trade groups seeking Open Internet rehearing

A handful of telecom trade groups, including mobile specific representative CTIA, filed petitions with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to take a look at the Federal Communications Commission’s Open Internet rules. … Read More

Verizon names Dunne to lead wireless, reassigns other executives

When Ronan Dunne resigned from his job as CEO of O2 two weeks ago, his reasons for doing so were unclear. Now, Verizon Communications has announced that Dunne will become group president of Verizon Wireless starting next month. … Read More

Iconectiv officially tapped to serve as nation’s LNPA

The North American Portability Management signed a master services agreement with Ericsson’s Telcordia division to become the nation’s Local Number Portability Administrator for all seven of the U.S. Number Portability Administration Center regions. … Read More

T-Mobile Un-carrier 12 tackles unlimited with new One plans

Forgoing its usual pre-event hype, T-Mobile US today unveiled its Un-carrier 12 initiative focused on the increasingly heated topic of unlimited data. … Read More

FCC 600 MHz incentive auction first stage comes to abrupt end

The first stage of the Federal Communications Commission’s 600 MHz incentive auction proceedings came to an abrupt halt Tuesday afternoon as forward-bidding activity dropped below the level needed to continue the proceedings. … Read More

Verizon executive changes continue with CFO Shammo set to retire

Long-time Verizon Communications CFO Fran Shammo is set to retire from the telecommunications giant by year-end, in the latest executive shift for the carrier. … Read More

Apple announces new iPhones and wireless headphones

Apple announced the highly anticipated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, adding new video and audio features without increasing its price points. The iPhone 7 will start at $649 for the 32 GB model, and the iPhone 7 Plus will start at $769. The company estimates that the iPhone 7 will cost roughly $27 per month for customers on carrier installment plans. Preorders start this Friday and the phone ships next Friday, Sept. 16. … Read More

AT&T joins Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint in zero-rating streamed mobile video

AT&T is moving to zero-rate streaming video content from its DirecTV and U-verse video platforms for its wireless customers. … Read More

AT&T to trial wireless over power lines

AT&T said it is preparing for field trials of a wireless technology that will be easier to deploy than fiber, can run over license-free spectrum and can deliver ultra-fast wireless connectivity to any home or handset. The carrier’s Project AirGig uses power lines to deliver wireless, a technology that has been around for years but has never been commercialized on a broad scale. … Read More

BlackBerry to stop developing smartphones

Nine years after Apple revolutionized the smartphone business, the company that invented the smartphone is throwing in the towel. BlackBerry will no longer manufacture phones that carry the BlackBerry name, and will focus its business on the software that has kept many enterprise customers onboard. … Read More

