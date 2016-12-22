RCR Wireless News Top 100 stories of 2016 (Pt. 1)

Top 100 stories of 2016 include Sprint network upheaval, 5G network trials, M&A activity and a growing focus on IoT.

Editor’s Note: Before we turn the page on 2016, we thought we would take a look back at the past 12 months by highlighting what we felt were the top 100 stories over the past year across the mobile space. This list is culled from more than 2,500 stories posted to the RCRWireless.com site in 2016, and since it would be foolish to rank these in order of “importance,” we have instead laid them out in chronological order. Enjoy!

Wi-Fi Alliance launches low power Wi-Fi solution for IoT

The Wi-Fi Alliance is breaking new ground with the launch of what it terms a low power Wi-Fi solution called Wi-Fi HaLow. The Alliance says the solution will utilize spectrum frequencies below 900 MHz to enable low power connectivity, which it said will nearly double the range of traditional Wi-Fi that relies on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrum bands, as well as provide a more robust connection in difficult-to-penetrate environments. … Read More

Report: T-Mobile US’ Binge On downgrades all video

T-Mobile US’ controversial data neutral streaming video service, Binge On is under fire for data throttling according to a new report. Tests run by the Electronic Frontier Foundation found that when customers used Binge On, the program topped out at just 1.5 Mbps for all HTML5 video streams and direct downloads. … Read More

Lyft gets $500 million investment from GM

The future of autonomous vehicles is slowing approaching with advancements like Tesla’s autopilot and driverless trams, but what will it take for fully autonomous vehicles to break into the widespread consumer market? Investment activity may be some indication. Specifically, automaker General Motors has invested $500 million into ride-booking startup Lyft, which is currently valued at $4.5 billion not including $1 billion raised in a recent funding round, according to The New York Times. … Read More

AT&T unlimited data dangled in latest DirecTV, U-verse promotion

AT&T is dangling unlimited data in front of current mobile customers willing to also sign up for the telecom giant’s DirecTV or U-verse television product. … Read More

FirstNet RFP released

The First Responder Network Authority released its official request for proposals for the nationwide LTE network for public safety it is responsible for planning and building, and asked potential partners to respond by April 29. … Read More

Pair of multibillion dollar chip deals will impact wireless, IoT

Two multi-billion deals are set to impact the wireless industry as chipmakers become increasingly focused on the “Internet of Things.” … Read More

Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent officially combine operations today

After announcing merger plans in April, today marks the first day of combined operations for telecom equipment giants Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent. … Read More

Report: Sprint network upheaval set to begin anew

Sprint is reportedly set to again take on a major network overhaul strategy that is expected to result in a new round of service interruptions. … Read More

Verizon and AT&T among telcos joining Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project, which was formed five years ago under the umbrella of reimagining the design of servers and other hardware used in data centers, unveiled a Telco Project focused on data center technologies for telecom operators as well as a handful of new members from the telecom space. … Read More

Comcast expanding fiber network, DOCSIS 3.1 offering

Cable and Internet giant Comcast this week announced a major expansion to its high-speed cable Internet offering, which uses the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard, as well as noted a major milestone in deployment of its 2 gigabit-per-second fiber-based Internet service offering. … Read More

Cisco bets $1.4B on IoT with Jasper acquisition

Cisco Systems said it’s acquiring “the industry’s leading IoT service platform” with its purchase of Silicon Valley’s Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion. Jasper’s “Internet of Things” platform is designed to automate the management of IoT services across devices connected to cellular networks. The company works with 3,500 enterprises and 27 mobile network groups worldwide, according to Cisco. … Read More

AT&T 5G plans target Austin trial with diverse spectrum bands

Despite claims of skepticism regarding upcoming launch plans from rival Verizon Wireless, AT&T appears set to begin its own “5G” network trials in Austin, Texas. … Read More

U.S. intelligence chief: IoT could be used to spy

In testimony to the Senate this week, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper highlighted the security risks posed by the emerging “internet of things.” … Read More

Apple to FBI: No access to San Bernardino shooter’s phone

After Apple CEO Tim Cook explained his rationale for refusing an FBI request to create a backdoor into Apple’s iOS, support for the move came in from other heavyweights in the tech community. … Read More

Drones deliver data for cell tower industry

The cell tower industry is just one of many that could be transformed by unmanned aerial systems, more commonly known as drones. Many of us think first of Amazon.com when we think of drones, but drones can carry something much more valuable than the typical Amazon package. Drones can deliver data for many industries, including construction, transportation and energy. … Read More

T-Mobile 5G plans begin to take shape, not as bullish on timing as Verizon and AT&T

T-Mobile US is the latest domestic operator to get in on the “5G” craze, announcing plans with Ericsson and Nokia Networks to begin trialing technology later this year. … Read More

Verizon, KT, SK Telecom, NTT DoCoMo launch 5G initiative

Korean operators KT and SK Telecom, Japanese telco NTT DoCoMo and U.S. mobile carrier Verizon Wireless formed the 5G Open Trial Specification Alliance targeted at developing an aligned “5G” trial specification designed to serve as a common platform for 5G trial activity. … Read More

US to place export restrictions on ZTE

The U.S. Commerce Department said it plans to implement export restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer ZTE for alleged violations of U.S. export controls on Iran. … Read More

Mobile Now Act mandates 255 megahertz of new commercial spectrum by 2020

The federal government’s push to free up additional spectrum resources and for the commercial telecom space and meet a presidential mandate received a boost late last week as a Senate committee approved the Mobile Now Act. … Read More

Verizon claims unlimited data does not work in LTE environment

Verizon Wireless remains down on bringing back an “unlimited” data option for customers, despite ongoing promotion of such offers from rivals. … Read More

AT&T set for CORD trial, unveils ECOMP SDN and NFV initiative

AT&T continues to lean on software in an attempt to drive efficiencies from its networks being burdened with ever-increasing demand from consumers. … Read More

Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile headline 600 MHz auction bidders

Verizon Communications, AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile US and NTT DoCoMo headline a list of companies that have officially made public their plans to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s upcoming 600 MHz incentive auction set to begin March 29. … Read More

Verizon lays out open Internet vision as FCC Chairman Wheeler touts success

Just over nine months since going into effect, the Federal Communications Commission’s Open Internet Order remains a hot topic item for the telecom space under the shadow of an expected appeals court ruling on the FCC’s authority on the topic in the coming months. … Read More

Netflix admits to throttling mobile video content, infuriates Verizon and AT&T

Netflix has come forward and admitted it has been throttling video streaming quality to customers tapping into the company’s service via a mobile broadband connection. … Read More

Verizon Enterprise division hacked

Verizon Communications’ Enterprise Solutions division was hit by a data breach that reportedly included information on 1.5 million customers, which ended up for sale online. … Read More

